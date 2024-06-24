American Airlines 2694 diverted to Washington Dulles from JFK due to inclement weather

American Airlines Flight 2694 has been diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) due to the inclement weather on Sunday.

Guyana: American Airlines Flight 2694 has been diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) due to the inclement weather on Sunday. The flight was operated from Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, and was scheduled to land at John F Kennedy Airport (JFK) amid the bad weather conditions and low visibility levels.

American Airlines landed in Guyana on Sunday and departed from Georgetown at 4: 25 pm from Gate 2 of the runway of the international airport. The flight arrived at Washington at 10: 6 pm at Gate R7 of the runway of the international airport.

The Caribbean region and the Americas have been experiencing inclement weather conditions due to heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, and the passage of the tropical storm Alberto. This is not the first time that the service of the flights has been affected due to the bad weather conditions at Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Earlier on June 10, 2024, flights including American Airlines, JetBlue, and Copa Airlines were diverted and canceled from their landings at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana. Due to the severe thunderstorms and lightning, the lighting system has been damaged at the international airport, restricting flights from landing.

The flights were diverted to Barbados and Puerto Rico due to the low visibility and disrupted lighting situations.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024 began in the Caribbean on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 1, 2024, with 15 to 22 named storms. Due to inclement weather, the countries in the region have been experiencing several severe situations of floods, earthquakes, and severe thunderstorms.

Recently, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Southern part of the Caribbean region, causing havoc across Trinidad, Guyana, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition to that, Jamaica has been hit by flooding situations, causing damage to the government buildings and other infrastructural elements. The constant rain has flooded the streets of the countries of the region.

As per the met department, the Tropical Wave has been approaching the Caribbean this week, and the earlier predictions outlined that the season would remain hyperactive this year.