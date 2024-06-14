American Airlines A321 sporting PSA colours lands at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines A321 sporting the PSA airlines colours landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport amid the severe weather conditions on Thursday. The flight provided service from Miami and a thin orange-coloured livery suited the runway at St Kitts and Nevis.

The aircraft was also joined by flight AA318 which landed at RLB International Airport in almost 5 hours later yesterday at 6: 30 pm. The flight is still standing on the runway of the airport and complemented the orange livery.

Due to severe weather conditions in Florida, American Airlines along with other airlines saw a significant number of cancellations at Miami International Airport. In addition to that, another flight of the airline which was supposed to be operated by AA318 from Miami was also cancelled due to the bad weather conditions.

American Airlines doubled its service with the launch of a second weekly non-stop flight from New York to St Kitts in May 2019. The service first operated on Wednesdays only and now non-stop Saturday services have also been added.

In December 2019, American Airlines started operating flights with the use of 176-seat Boeing 757 which consisted of 16 business class seats. The aircraft provided service through February, after that the airline started using a 160-seat Boeing 738 with 16 business class seats.

American Airlines also replaced Boieng 737-800 with the new Airbus A321 Neo for the non-stop direct service to St Kitts and Nevis from Miami. The surging demand from US tourists has been providing a great boost to the country and its tourism sector which has been booming in 2024.

The southbound service of the flight departed Miami at 4: 45 pm and arrived into St Kitts and Nevis at 8: 35 pm, every Friday and Sunday. On the other hand, the northbound return flight depart St Kitts at 8: 40 am and arrive at Miamia at 11: 05 am every Saturday and Monday.

American Airlines is the leading and major US carrier which operates flights with direct service to cater to the demand of the tourists from across the globe who wish to visit St Kitts and Nevis.