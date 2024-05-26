4th SIDS conference to Bring Global Leaders, Policymakers Together in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) from May 27 to 30, 2024 under the theme- “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity”.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) from May 27 to 30, 2024 under the theme- “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity”. The conference will bring global business leaders, SIDS businesses, investors, and policymakers together to connect, build partnerships, and share best practices.

The conference will focus on several matters of concern including climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and spiraling debt. Over 3,000 delegates are expected to arrive over the next few days who will explore several ways of addressing unique challenges faced by small island nations.

As per the reports, the authorities are gearing up for the conference as volunteers were seen working at VC Bird International Airport. The leaders, experts, and policymakers will engage in meaningful discussions, aiming to forge new partnerships.

The event is considered a critical opportunity to enhance partnerships and explore innovative solutions to pressing issues such as climate change, economic vulnerability, and sustainable development.

Antigua and Barbuda will showcase its resilience and dedication to the future of small island developing states. The SIDS conference will also delve into the ability of the small island states to achieve sustainable development and discuss the policies for fulfilling the objectives of resilience.

Notably, Prime Minister Gaston Browne outlined the economic benefits of the delegations that will arrive at the conference and stated that the activities such as spending on accommodation and food, contributions to the airport authority, and tax revenues.

He added that the conference will have positive effects on local business, hospitality, and tourism sectors which will enhance the economic growth of Antigua and Barbuda. The conference will also assess the ability of SIDS through the 2030 agenda and its sustainable development goals.

The United Nations will also explore several aspects and challenges of the small island during the conference and pledge to build prosperous societies now and for future generations.

As per the report of UNESCO, Small Island Developing States contribute less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but disproportionately suffer from the impacts of climate change.

The activities for the three-day conference have also been unveiled including several meetings and discussions. The programs and interventions will discuss culture and creative industries, education, the environment, and digital transformation.

On Monday, May 27, 2024

The first meeting will be held on the Ocean Knowledge for Resilient Prosperity which will discuss the role of the Ocean Decade to underpin sustainable ocean economics in SIDS.

The second event of the day will be a meeting under the theme of empowering Caribbean Youth in Cultural and Creative industries for innovation and resilience.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The third event will be Culture in the SIDS Programme of Action 2022-2034, Youth-Decision Makers Panel Discussion. The fourth event will be Nature-based Coastal Resilience for Caribbean SIDS. Further, the day will feature UNESCO, SIDS, and Sports which are aimed at bridging the Pacific, Caribbean, and Indian Oceans. The event will also shed light on investment, inclusion, and innovation.

The next event will ensure a multi-hazard approach in the implementation of the Early Warning for all initiatives and others will showcase successes and navigating the next decade of action with SIDS.

The last event of the day will be the UNESCO Operation Strategy for SIDS which will build resilience.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024

The first event of the day will be a high-level side event on the digital transformation for resilience in the Eastern Caribbean and the last event of the day will be Ocean Action to support resilience and prosperity in SIDS

On Thursday, May 30, 2024

The first event of the day will discuss the higher education for SIDS, leverage environmental data for Development through South-South Cooperation

In the last event, the importance of UNESCO-designated sites will be highlighted which will be for diversified and sustainable economic development in SIDS.