PM Gaston Browne meets Irish Ambassador, discusses Antigua’s tax structure

Prime Minister Gaston Browne met with Irish Ambassador Eamonn Mckee and discussed the tax structure of Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne met with Irish Ambassador Eamonn Mckee and discussed the tax structure of Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday. The meeting featured discussion on a wide range of matters of cooperation and diplomatic affairs.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister spoke on the possibility of Antigua and Barbuda exploring a differential tax system. He said that the meeting was a move for the strengthening of the relations between the two nations.

He said that the discussion on the tax structure of Antigua and Barbuda had involved wide-ranging discussions with the European Union and other financial institutions. He said that while it may be a controversial idea, it can result in tremendous economic benefits for the country.

The country’s leader also made the case for special and differential treatment for small economies like Antigua and Barbuda.

During the meeting, PM Browne also extended gratitude to Ambassador McKee and the government of Ireland for their continued cooperation and support for Antigua and Barbuda. The discussion also outlined several investment opportunities in the trade and the financial sector.

He also talked about the importance of Ireland’s backing in advocating to the EU Commission and their need to engage Antigua and Barbuda on the issue of blacklisting. PM Browne added that the government is working properly to curb illicit funds in the financial sector.

Besides this, the prime minister also expressed gratitude to the government of Ireland for their support for the upcoming 4th International Conference on SIDS. He added that the support marked the advocacy of the Irish government for the problems faced by the small island nations.

Ambassador McKee also spoke about the conference and called it “important for the mitigation of the issues such as climate change which are having adverse effects on the small island nations like Antigua and Barbuda.”

In addition to that, the government of Ireland also promised around 1 million Euros to the 4th SIDS conference.

Talking about other matters, PM Browne also discussed the areas of collaboration with the government of Ireland and said that both nations should work properly on cultural relations. He also emphasized on enhancing the people-to-people exchanges.