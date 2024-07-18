400 Students from Union Island to Study in St Vincent following BERYL

400 students from union island will get to study in Saint Vincent as the devastation caused by BERYL destroyed schools in the area.

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: Over 400 students from Union Island are set to start their primary and secondary schooling in mainland Saint Vincent as the new term approaches. The schools in Union island were destroyed due to Hurricane BERYL, in response to which this decision has been taken.

The prime minister of the country, Ralph Gonsalves stated that it is next to impossible to rebuild the schools on the Union island until they are ready for September intake. The prime minister said that it is more important to focus on rebuilding the basic necessities in the community which includes housing.

“There are 202 secondary school students on Union Island and 250 in two primary schools. We are putting money into the estimates. In the supplemental estimates, patch up and expand the old teachers’ college, which was Richmond Gabriel University. We’ll need to integrate the two primary schools. There is no difficulty with having 250 children in a single primary school. We have schools on the mainland that are far larger.” Gonsalves addressed.

The prime minister also stated that he doesn’t want to risk the studies of any of the students in the world and hence will do everything to support them. He further stated that he will make sure that all the students start their studies at the same time.

Gonsalves further stated that the government will also need to tackle accommodation for teachers and parents. He said that the Ministry of Tourism has been requested for the same for the next 10 months as the carnival has also concluded.

“If you have to bring 450 students and at least one parent from Union island it adds up to 900. The teachers added another hundred. You must allocate room for around a thousand people and provide enough support for them.” The PM emphasized.

Gonsalves also addressed that individuals who have relatives or friends in the country can also choose to stay with them during that time.