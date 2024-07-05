4% growth recorded in stay-over arrivals in Saint Lucia till May 2024: Statistics

A hike of 4% has been recorded in the total stay-over arrivals in Saint Lucia over the period from January to May 2024, compared to the same period in 2023

Castries, Saint Lucia: A hike of 4% has been recorded in the total stay-over arrivals in Saint Lucia over the period from January to May 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This year, the tourism industry welcomed 660,521 tourists from across the globe in the first five months.

An additional 9% growth has been experienced in the stay-over arrivals in the month of May 2024 by welcoming 36,375 tourists, compared to May 2023. The tourist number has been paced up due to the hosting of the vibrant Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival and Lucian Carnival, showcasing the offerings.

The air connectivity has also contributed to the growth with the non-stop direct service to Saint Lucia from the airlines including Air Adelphi, and Sunrise Airways that launched inaugural flights. The regional connections have provided significant boost and the chance to the travellers from neighbouring countries to visit Saint Lucia more often.

Talking about the cruise figures, the statistics showcased that there is 2% growth recorded in the cruise arrivals in the first five months of 2024, compared to the period in 2023. As 2019 has remained the most successful year for the tourism industry, with this growth, 2024 also matched up that year, and reach beyond to it.

Notably, there is a 10% growth in stay-over arrivals in the tourism sector of 2023 from 2023 which has also marked 5% higher than in 2019. The figures by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority showcased that the cruise season has also remained successful for the island nation.

In the month of January 2024, a total of 36,863 stay-over visitors arrived in Saint Lucia, marking 8% growth from 2023. It was also a 7% increase over 2019.

Coming to February 2024, 12% growth has been marked by Saint Lucia from 2023 with the arrival of 38,837 stay-over arrivals. The trend showcased the 2% hike over 2019.

March recorded the higher number of stay-over arrivals than other months of the 2024 with the arrival of 44,561 tourists, marking a 13% rise over 2023. The rise has also led the Saint Lucia tourism industry to grow 7% high over 2019.

In April 2024, 37,588 tourists have arrived in Saint Lucia while contributing 9% hike in the tourism sector, compared to 2023. It was 2% higher from the same month in 2019.