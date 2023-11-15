World Travel Market features showcase of Saint Lucia tourism

Saint Lucia marked its presence at the World Travel Market by showcasing its tourism offerings

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia marked its presence at the World Travel Market by showcasing its tourism offerings. The largest annual travel show was held in London from November 6 to 8, 2023.

The three-day event featured a diverse array of participants, including travel trade partners, government representatives, specialists, media and consumers. Saint Lucia has been represented by the Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information- Dr Ernest Hilaire.

He was accompanied by Thaddeus M. Antoine, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and Lorine Charles-St. Jules, the Chief Executive Officer.

During the event, Dr Ernest Hilaire received the chance to hold discussions with key UK tour operators, airlines, travel agents and industry partners. Their discussion was mainly based on the plans and partnerships in the tourism industry for 2024 and beyond.

World Travel Market

World Travel Market was established in 1980, aiming to influence the global tourism industry. The event has been serving as the platform to bring together ministers, businesses and travel and tourism to build relationships.

The team of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also hosted meetings with more than 50 industry partners and media, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, TUI, Kuoni, and Saga Holidays. These members have also been invited to the prestigious Britsh Guild of Travel Writer’s Awards.

During the event, Saint Lucia also get the chance to showcase the lively spirit of the Lucian Carnival. At the World Travel Market, Lucian Carnival become the way to showcase rich culture and heritgae of the country.

With the steel pands and other events, Saint Lucia also showcased the dazzling display of constumed dancers and rum tasting. The enthusiastic crowrds from various parts of the event also become the part of Saint Lucia tourism offerings.

Further, several partners such as Barefoot Holidays and Windjammer Landing Villa Resort and Spa were also attended the Market.

Ernest Hilaire extended wishes to the team and said that the World Travel Market has turned out to be the great platform for them to showcase their offerings. He expressed pleasure in interacting with several stakeholders.

