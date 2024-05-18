19-year-old murders another boy in Guyana, arrested

The two (2) juveniles were remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre while Daniel Badley was remanded to Prison

Guyana: A 19-year-old of Lot 41 Second Street, Mocha Arcadia East Bank Demerara and 102 Quamina Street, Beterverwagting ECD was charged along with two (2) juveniles for the offense of ‘Murder’ committed on another boy named John Williams, which occurred on May 11, 2024, at Commerce Street Georgetown.

The trio appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate”s Court #11 today (Friday, May 17, 2024) before Principal Magistrate Annette Singh, where the indictable charge was read to them, they were not required to plea,

The two (2) juveniles were remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre while Daniel Badley was remanded to Prison. This matter was adjourned to June 07, 2024.

Williams was walking north on Water Street with a green haversack on his back on May 11. He then turned east onto Commerce Street and was confronted by the three suspects from behind. It is alleged that the 15-year-old held on to Williams haversack, and he put up a resistance.

As a result, one of the suspects dealt Williams a stab to his left upper chest, with a knife, Williams immediately fell face down on the roadway motionless.

The suspects then walked away in an eastern direction, then turned south and escaped. The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned, and Williams was examined and pronounced dead by a doctor of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The body was clad in white jersey, white vest, black long jeans, brown steel tips boots with the green haversack. The scene was processed by ranks from the Scenes of Crime Unit, and what appeared to be blood stains was seen on the victim jersey and on the ground.

Two of the suspects, the 14-year-old old and 15-year-old, were arrested after the stabbing, while the 19-year-old was later arrested.

The two juveniles were questioned, and they claimed that the intent was to rob the victim. A green handle knife was found in the waist of the 15-year-old when he was arrested, which was marked sealed and lodged.