Government appoints new attorney to accelerate title tracking for housing projects

Dominica: The government of Dominica has taken a step ahead in their initiative towards improving and accelerating the process of granting titles to the recipients of the state funded housing. The Minister of Housing and first lady Minister Melissa Skerrit has announced that the government has appointed Tenneh Barrock-Esprit as the state attorney to the Ministry of Housing to aid in the same.

She emphasized that the appointment of Barrock-Esprit marks a major move towards development as it will fast track the processing of titles for all the government built homes across Dominica.

The Minister of Housing emphasized on this new initiative during Monday’s parliament session, where she stated the project as “huge” and called it a significant achievement for the country.

“This is huge, Mr Speaker. This is a big deal, because for years, the issue of titles of government-built homes has been a hot topic in Dominica,” she stated during the parliament session.

She continued adding that the government is focused on delivering safe and secure homes to at least 2000 more beneficiaries. This will further ensure stability and will be a significant relief for those displaced by recent disasters.

“We have made promises to the people, and we are delivering on our promises. We’re not just giving homes. We’re giving power to the people. We’re giving independence to the people. We are giving them a future,” Minister Melissa Skerrit emphasized in her address at the Parliamentary session.

Housing Projects to commence in Phases

Notably, these remarks came from the Minister of Housing during a debate on a credit facility from the International Development Association (IDA), which will finance the projects in parts. The first phase of the project will aid in the relocation of residents from Petite Soufriere, San Sauveur, and Good Hope to Castle Bruce, and those from Campbell to Warner.

The Government of Dominica is notably involved in several different housing projects across the nation. These projects are focused on creating climate resilient housing across the islands to ensure sustainability and hurricane safety.