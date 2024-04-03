United Airlines upgrades aircraft from 737NG to MAX for Trinidad, launches inaugural flight

United Airlines has upgraded its aircraft from the 737NG to 737MAX for Trinidad which landed for the inaugural flight at Piarco International Airport on Monday.

Trinidad and Tobago: United Airlines has upgraded its aircraft from the 737NG to 737MAX for Trinidad which landed for the inaugural flight at Piarco International Airport on Monday. Flights are scheduled to return to their normal night-time hours on Wednesday.

United Airlines is now the fourth operator with regular 737 MAX service to Piarco International Airport and provides non-stop service to Trinidad and Tobago.

United Airlines provides flights to Trinidad and Tobago from $340 and offer direct access to travellers from Houston, United States. The service operates with a weekly schedule and provides a seamless travel experience to the tourists.

The requirements of the United Airlines flights for Trinidad and Tobago will vary according to the seats and other travel options. For economy class, fares listed will be provided service of the Basic Economy which is also known as the most restrictive fare option.

The fares are subject to additional restrictions and the additional baggage charges and fees for another optional service would also apply to the final price. The introduction of the new aircraft will add several travel options for the passengers with enhancement of the seating capacity.

It would also enhance the airlift sector by increasing the number of seats for Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to expand the connectivity. The new aircraft would also mark the potential of the destination and help the airline to become top across Latin America and the Caribbean from Houston.

United Airlines provides service to 52 destinations in the region which is more than all other carriers operating in the region. The introduction also determines that the international community has confidence in the nation’s growth and potential, facilitating travel and trade as well as the economic development in Trinidad and Tobago.

Further, the 737MAX series is divided into four variants with a seating capacity of 138 to 204. The seats are also divided into typical two-class configurations and a range of 3,300 to 3,850 nautical miles. It is the world’s largest Boeing which also serves various destinations with seamless travelling options.