PM Phillip J. Pierre presents thanks to China and Taiwan

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre showed gratitude to China and Taiwan for the aid they have provided to the country for eight cooperation projects.

The amount of $3.99million has been funded by both the countries which will lead Saint Lucia towards sustainable development.

The eight projects for which the funds has been provided are as follows:

Procurement and Installation of Inventory Software and CCTV

Saint Lucia Tourism Awards “The Gimmies”

Cemetery Expansion

Refurbishment of National Cultural Center

Procurement of Containers for Customs

Security Controlled Access/ Security System Upgrade

Solarization of Fisher Cooperative Societies

Equipment for Transport Division

The Prime Minister even added that the administration of the region is so dedicated towards the work for the improvement of daily based services provided to the public.

Also, the administration is bound towards the upgradation of the facilities for the advancement of the people.

The country has the deadline of 2030 for the sustainable development goals.

In this regard, the country is doing every possible effort to meet the goal within the deadline.

Moreover, recently for the same the country was even highlighted in the UN week of the debate competition held.

Moving towards, the fund provided by China and Taiwan even reflects the strong relations of both the countries with Saint Lucia.

The investment in above -mentioned eight projects shows the progress and development of each and every sector of the country, Saint Lucia.

The Prime Minister even shared a post on social media showing the gratitude to China and Taiwan on which the public reacted very positively.

The reactions of the people revealed how happy they are with the Prime Minister of the country.

“Great PM! Putting the people first. A government by the people for the people,” one commented.

This clearly is demonstrating that the Prime Minister is working towards the growth of the country with which the public is so happy.

