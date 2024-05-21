Surinam Airways joins hands with WINAir with interline partnership, know flight schedule

Surinam Airways and WINAir have entered into an interline partnership to increase the service of flights on several routes across the Caribbean and Latin America

Caribbean: Surinam Airways and WINAir have entered into an interline partnership to increase the service of flights on several routes across the Caribbean and Latin America. The collaboration will provide three-day weekly flights to islands such as Suriname, Aruba, Curacao, and Sint Maarten as the schedule has been unveiled.

As per the schedule, the flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, providing same-day connections and seamless travel options to the travellers. The first flight will fly from John Adolf Pengel International Airport, Suriname (PBM) to Queen Beatrix International Airport, Aruba (AUA) with the aircraft PY 481.

The flight will depart at 6: 30 hrs and arrive at Aruba at 8: 15 hrs. The second flight will be operated by the aircraft PY481 on the route from AUA to CURACAO International Airport (CUR) with a departure time of 9: 15 hrs and an arrival time of 9: 50 hrs.

WM806 will provide the third flight service on the route from CUR to Princess Juliana International Airport, Sint Maarten (SXM) with a departure time of 12: 40hrs and an arrival time of 16: 10hrs.

WM805 will provide service on the route from SXM to CUR for three days with a departure time of 8: 30hrs and an arrival time of 10: 50hrs. The fifth service will be provided on the route from CUR to AUA with aircraft PY482 with a departure time of 19: 10hrs and arrival time of 19: 45hrs.

The flight from AUA to PBM will be operated by PY481 with a departure time of 20: 45hrs and an arrival time of 00: 30 hrs (the next day).

The partnership is also aimed at providing stress-free journeys to travellers with the expansion of the network in regions such as the Caribbean, Dutch Antilles, South America, and Europe. The same-day connections will also be given on routes such as Antigua, Dominica, Saba, St Eustatius, St Barth, Martinique, Tortola, and more.

With the collaboration, both airlines have been looking forward to great connectivity and streamlined travel options. The travellers will also be given a streamlined booking process option, purchasing tickets for multi-leg journeys with both airlines and booking to travel.

The passenger will be given one ticket with which they first travel to Curacao, and then transfer to Winair to continue their journey to Sint Maarten from Suriname. With the enhanced flexibility, both airlines will offer extensive networks and other connections.

The airline will provide seamless travel options and the journey on both airlines with one ticket which will benefit the visitors from across the globe.