St Kitts and Nevis: LIFT Programme replaces PAP, offer $600 to less than $2,500 income families

St Kitts and Nevis: The Livelihood Improvement for Family Transformation Programme has been launched in St Kitts and Nevis and will open to new applications on Monday.

Preceding the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP), the LIFT Programme is aimed at providing support to the vulnerable families.

Under the programme, the assistance will be provided to the needy families and individuals under the proper and inclusive application process.

The programme was launched on Thursday last week at the Solid Waster Management Corporation Conference Room, replacing the PAP which was started under the previous administration.

The LIFT Programme will provide $600 per month to those beneficiaries who earn less than $2,500 per family. The beneficiaries will be determined by the technical expertise from local and regional sources and the submissions will be opened on Monday.

The government outlined that the aim of the programme is to target vulnerable people and in the next year, the minimum wage is expected to change to $2000 per month.

The programme will priorities the assistance for unemployed families, single parents and persons with disabilities and the approved beneficiaries will be given the support for up to 24 months with possible extensions.

In addition to that, a new case management approach will be launched under the programme which will work to connect and bring together individuals and families with essential information, services and opportunities.

Aiming to foster independence, the programme will assist the families and small business holder to grow their work and secure their future with brighter approaches.

Along with that, the regular meetings will also be held in different constituencies with assigned officers who will shed light on the benefits of the programme and criteria of the applications.

The officers will be assisgned to tell people about several adjustment of the care plans so that they could take proper benefits of the programme.

Notably, the PAP was a cash trasnfer programme which was launched in December 2017. Under the prigramme, $500 had been provided to the households that earn less than $3,000 per month.

Minister of State- Isalean Phillip outlined several loopholes in PAP and stated that there is need of greater transpranecy and provide proper assistance to the families who are in need.

She added that a perosn who has been on PAP for any year received $6,000 in direct cash investment to their home and a person who has been on PAP for the last six year has received $36,000 invested into their household as the grand total.

She outlined that person who do no qualify for LIFT programme could apply for support through other government social programmes. She expressed that these programmes provides medical assistance, education support, food vouchers, shelter services and burial assistance.