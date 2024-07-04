Sale announced on used vehicles in St Kitts and Nevis, know prices 

The sale has been announced for the well-maintained used vehicles by St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority with the opening of the bids

St Kitts and Nevis: The sale has been announced for the well-maintained used vehicles by St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority with the opening of the bids. The deadline for the submission of the sealed bids has been decided July 12, 2024.

The vehicles included KIA Sportage, two models of Suzuki APV, Suzuki Ciaz, and Mitsubishi Canter and the rates have also been outlined by the airport authority. As part of the criteria, the interested applicants will have to submit their sealed bids in an envelope labeled “SCASPA Vehicle Bid” at the front desk.

In addition to that, Damion Isles, who is Maintenance Manager for the equipment, will be the person for the contacts. The submission should be at the front desk so that the bid can be considered on a front-hand basis.

As part of the featured vehicles, the first one is Kia Sportage which is the 2013 model and consisted of SUV body type. The exterior colour of the car will be red and the current registration no of the vehicle will be P3312. The vehicle will be available at $25,000 in the bidding price.

The second vehicle in the list will be “Suzuki APV” which is from 2015 model year and is the mini bus as the body type. The colour of the vehicle will be Black and the current registration number of the bus is PA 9257.

The third vehicle is Suzuki APV from 2009 model and mini bus type in the black colour. The current registration number of the bus is PA 3369. Both vehicles will be available at $10,000.

The fourth one is Suzuki Ciaz with 2018 model year and Sedan body type with brown in colour. The current registration number of the car is PB 3263 and the price will be $27,000. The last in the list is the Mitsubishi Canter with the model year of 2001 with the boy type of truck in the white colour. The registration number is P9201 and the available rate is $10,000.