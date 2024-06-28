Saint Lucia amends Citizenship Act: Now second, third generation eligible for citizenship 

The Saint Lucia government announced the amendments to the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act in the National Assembly on Wednesday

Castries, Saint Lucia: In a landmark move, the Saint Lucia government announced major amendments to the Citizenship Act on Wednesday. As part of the amendments, second- and third-generation Saint Lucian descendants who were born overseas are now eligible to acquire Saint Lucian citizenship.

As part of the new changes, an individual residing anywhere in the world will have the privilege of attaining Saint Lucian citizenship if their parents or grandparents have been Saint Lucian citizens by birth.

While presenting the bill in parliament earlier on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister Jeremiah Norbert stated that the only condition applied is that the parents or grandparents should be prevailing citizens of Saint Lucia at the date of the individual’s birth.

Under new amendments, the children and grandchildren of Saint Lucians are also accepted to acquire Saint Lucia citizenship if their parents have migrated and started their families in foreign countries. The new changes will also provide an opportunity for these citizens to claim their birthright and become part of the country.

The changes are set to come into effect shortly, with further details and application procedures to be announced in the coming weeks. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre termed the amendments “historic” and announced that Saint Lucian descendants born overseas will be allowed to represent the nation on several global stages.



The government of Saint Lucia noted that the step will open new avenues for second and third generations and make them contribute significantly to the development of the nation. With this act, tens of thousands of Saint Lucia descendants living in other countries worldwide will be provided with significant benefits.

In addition to that, Minister of Cabinet- Jeremiah Norbert who presented the act to the parliament added that this amendment has great importance for the Saint Lucia community in the diaspora who would now qualify for becoming nationals.

“We now have the right environment where we can create our own team with members in the diaspora to provide them with their inherited birthrights,” said the minister.

He said that the team at the Department of Home Affairs have worked a lot in back and forth to place this amendment which is significant at this time.