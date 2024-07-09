Royal Caribbean Rhapsody all set to enter Grenada  

The Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody is all set to enter the Grenadian waters today on 9th July 2024. The Grenada Tourism Authority announced its arrival.

Reportedly, the cruise will bring along 2377 tourists to the country, which will help Grenada recover better and faster on economic terms after the passage of hurricane BERYL which caused immense damage to the country.

The sources further stated that, the ship will bring along several much-needed supplies to the country to aid in the recovery efforts including 15 tons of fuel, which will play a crucial role in powering the essential resources across the island.

Apparently, this aid in essential resources will be vital to the Grenada’s recovery process helping the country to come back to normal soon.

“We are incredibly grateful for the solidarity shown by Royal Caribbean and all our partners. Their assistance in our time of need, combined with the visitor arrivals, underscores the depth of the partnership we share.” Said Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

“The arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas is not just about the relief aid; it symbolizes hope and resilience for our island,” Dolland added.

Since the passage of hurricane, the island has suffered an incredible loss. According to the sources, the arrival of tourists in the country will boost the tourism sector of the country, which is one of the major contributors to the country’s GDP. The arrival of tourists will help Grenada to grow stronger and better after the hurricane.

There are reports that the local businesses are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Rhapsody to the country as it will bring an economic boost to them. Grenada, which is well known for its unique blend of natural beauty, serene beaches and cultural heritage is all set to welcome its visitors with open arms.

Dolland stated, “This is a clear signal to the world that Grenada is open for business and welcoming visitors with open arms. Together, we will rebuild stronger than ever.”

The tourism authority further urged everyone to come and celebrate the arrival of Rhapsody which will mark as a significant milestone in Grenada’s recovery.