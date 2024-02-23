Grenada welcomes 4,100 passengers onboard Carnival Venezia, shares their experience

Grenada welcomed the inaugural call of Carnival Venezia on Monday with over 4,1000 passengers and 1,400 crew members.

Grenada: Grenada welcomed the inaugural call of Carnival Venezia on Monday with over 4,100 passengers and 1,400 crew members. Through the welcome ceremony, the tourism ministry showcased the unique offerings of the nations to the guests.

The tourists explored the magnificent offerings of Grenada, marking a great opportunity for the country to enhance its position as an attractive destination across the globe. The arrival of Carnival Venezia also opened doors to enhance the connections and ties within the cruise industry, fostering the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism expressed pleasure and said that the cruise ship has also served as the platform for several economic benefits and cultural exchange. The vessel marks a wonderful opportunity for Grenada to establish new connections and strengthen ties with the cruise industry.

It has also significantly contributed to the growth of Grenada’s tourism sector and fostered economic benefits and cultural exchange.

Besides this, opportunities have also been opened for local people, tour guides, restaurant holders, street vendors, small businesses, taxi operators, and other stakeholders of the tourism sector.

The passengers of the cruise explored the magnificent places of Grenada such as several tourist hotspots, lush green beauty, beaches, and other attractions. This has led the tourism industry of Grenada to enhance its position as an ideal destination across the globe.

According to the tourism ministry, the arrival of the cruise ship has abuzz the shores of Grenada as it has created a vibrant ambiance with the touching down of the passengers. With these expectations, the ship has created several job opportunities for the local citizens, making them enhance their reach among global tourists.

The local products of Grenada have gained huge popularity as passengers were seen lauding their offerings. One passenger commented, “Grenada is beautiful due to its special amenities, places to explore and other attractions. We loved to visit the country through cruise as the welcome ceremony always touched our hearts.”

Another added, “I came with my family as Grenada is wonderful place to spend quality time with loved ones.”

One also shared his story of meeting the love of his life on the island of Grenada and added, “Grenada is very luck for me as I have found my wife whom I loved the most. Grenada gave the love of life to me, so it is always exciting to visit the island again and again. I have visited through cruise ship with my wife and recalled my memories which were amazing.”

The welcome ceremony was also attended by Adrian Thomas, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Culture, along with Board Chairman Randall Dolland, Marketing & Sales Manager Nikoyan Roberts, and PA to CEO Petra Roach, Erica Davis.

The cruise season 2023/2024 has kickstarted in Grenada in November due to which the nation welcomed several calls of the vessels. Recently in February 2024, the MSC Explora 1 completed its voyage around Grenada, fostering opportunities for the island to enhance connections across the globe.

The voyage of the vessel has marked the potential collaboration and positive engagement between Grenada and MSC Explora 1.