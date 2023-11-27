Two Cruise Ships docked at Port St George, Grenada

Two Cruises Navy Blue Hull and Celebrity Silhouette paid their visit at Port St George, Grenada on November 26, 2023.

With both the cruise ships, a significant count of more than 3000 passengers were welcomed to the region.

Many passengers came with their children and Grand Children which even made the arrival more exciting.

Such an arrival with family fostered the exploration of the region, also impacting the tourism of the country.

Moreover, this visit enabled the visitors for a quick dip on Grand Anse Beach.

Probing ahead, passengers traveling in the cruises expressed their feeling about the journey and at the region.

One of the passengers mentioned that the journey was amazing and he wishes to stay a little longer at the port to have more pleasure.

The passenger added the delightedness and belongingness he felt at the region as he visited his family as well on the arrival.

“Had a great day visiting family and friends,” quoted the traveler.

Interestingly, there was one visitor who even extended his pleasure by connecting this excursion with the upcoming holiday celebrations of the year 2023.

The joy and pleasure he had was so evident from his words mentioned while expressing the experience of the journey.

“Time was too short but we enjoyed it and left with all the ingredients needed for the upcoming holiday celebrations, which will be filled with the spiced love,” said the passengers.

Apart from this, some even shared their genuine concerns as the cruise ships docked on Sunday. However, everything was closed.

“Visitors walking around town looking at closed doors today,” highlighted the voyager.

While extending his experience, he casted light on the need of keeping the markets in the town open if the cruises are to dock on Sundays.

Such an action will even provide economic benefits to the region by encouraging the tourism of the country.

