Preliminary reports reveals Anette Sanford as first female Kalinago chief in Dominica

Dominica: Anette Sanford breaks all records as she created history by becoming the first female Kalingo Chief in Dominica. The preliminary results that were announced on Monday stated 693 votes to Sanford which marks as a significant milestone in Sanford’s political success.

However, the official results and the final count of the votes is scheduled for Tuesday but the preliminary results clearly indicate a win to Sanford. Reportedly, Sanford who hails from Sineku Community emerged victorious after competing with six other contestants.

According to the preliminary counting of votes, Kenrick Auguiste received 19 votes, Ideline Burton secured 32 votes, Devon Cuffy got 3 votes, Cassius Darroux secured 162 votes, Jumadine Frederick gained 6 votes, and Natasha Green received 272 votes. However, Sanford’s substantial hike highlighted the strong support she is already receiving from the community.

Polling stations were set up across several locations including the house of Raphael Auguiste Mission House- Church of Nazarene, Tunubuku Library, Salybia Primary school, Pilgrim Holiness church, and Christian Union Church.

The nominations took place on July 2nd, 2024 which was overseen by Officer Katheleee Auguiste Jno Lewis at the office of the Kalinago Council. This year’s election stands out to be special as it stood out for the female representation as three women participated including Sanford for the elections.

Notably, prior to the elections, Annette had a clear vision and objective for the advancement of Kalinago area. She stated that her ambition for Kalinago Territory is for it to thrive and create a sustainable economy while preserving its distinct indigenous culture and traditions by 2029.

She further emphasised that her duty is to strategically manage the land in accordance with economic aims, indigenous culture, and environmental conservation.

Sanford throughout her campaign stayed committed to providing integrity and avoiding ‘gutter politics’. She also encouraged community members to talk directly to her for any doubts, questions or concerns.

Reportedly, these efforts by Sanford led the residents of Kalinago people to trust over her providing her with a historic win.