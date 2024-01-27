St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party completes 92 years, PM Drew recalls achievements

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew recalled the achievements of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on the completion of 92 years. He lauded the legacy of the party and said that they have worked for the betterment of the nation.

PM Terrance Drew also summarized the journey of 92 years and added that the party has achieved a lot in these years. He said where they have been, where they are now, and where they intend to go as a people.

He added that the party was originally founded as “Workers League” in 1932 and showcased the true story of consistency and hard work. PM Drew noted that they have faced huge turmoils and stood for what is right and wrong.

PM Drew mentioned that the workers league have worked for the common citizens and those who are unable to raise their voices. It gave voice to ordinary people and made them understand their true rights.

While appreciating the workers of the league, he added that people who have started that and work for its success have really contributed to the overall development of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that they have made several important decisions for the social, economic and political development of the nation.

He added that with their determination and hard work, they have become able to build what they have today. Now, the party has been working for the resilience and overall development of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Terrance Drew, the success of the movement, which was led by the great-great-grandparents, those on whose backs this country has made the party unfold the new chapter of their work. The party was further renamed as St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party and worked for the development of the country over the last 92 years.

He added that they worked hard for the better through the most progressive government structure, policies and leadership in the country’s history and the history of the Caribbean.

PM Drew stated that the party has emerged with innovative, creative, educated, dynamic and driven policies.