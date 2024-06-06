PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his victory in Indian elections

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the Indian general elections. He took to his Twitter and extended wishes with the promises of the further enhancement of the bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won the general elections in India on June 4, 2024, with the majority of 293 seats in parliament and formed the government for the third consecutive term.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit called it a “historic win” and said that the Indian government has embarked on the journey of governance for the third term. He expressed pleasure and looked forward to new ways of exploring areas of collaboration for the prosperity of the nations and the betterment of the citizens of both nations.

He said,” As you embark on an unprecedented third term, I look forward to further deepening our ties and exploring new areas of collaboration for the prosperity of our nations.”

Notably, the polling in India for the general elections started on April 19 and ran through June 1, 2024, in a total of seven phases for 543 parliamentary seats. The result of the voting was declared on June 4, 2024, in which the PM Modi-led NDA secured the majority, and India Alliance (another party) turned out to be a great opposition after winning 232 seats.

Dominica and India shared great ties of diplomatic relations with each other as both nations shared common practices to enhance the prosperity of their citizens. The countries have also helped each other in tough times and enhanced their partnerships on multilateralism.

During the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dominica received 70,000 jabs of Covishield vaccines from India and tackled the disease. The donation marked exceptional diplomatic ties between India and Dominica.

In addition to that, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also lauded PM Modi and his government for the successful administration of 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine.