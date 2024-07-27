PM Drew engages with the participants of crime intervention summer soccer camp  

St Kitts and Nevis: The annual Crime Intervention Summer Soccer Camp ended on 26th July 2024 with a final address from the Prime Minister Terrance Drew. The prime minister while his visit met the different participants and coaches of the 2024 edition and encouraged them to be a responsible citizen.

Notably, the annual camp every year is conducted by the security forces and is also supported by many other ministries including Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Sports, the Prime Minister’s Office. the camp every year is conducted with

The camp every year includes a set of different physical sports, scheduled in accordance to teach the children with teamwork and discipline. The camp this year included coaches from countries including England and United States. The coaches provided technical soccer training alongside lessons on teamwork, discipline, and respect to the participants of the camp.

The Crime intervention Summer Camp that commenced from July 15th and lasted for two until it ended on 26th July. The camp was set targeting children aging 7 to 17 years teaching them the importance of crime prevention efforts and to engage them positively during summer break.

It is to be noted that the government has been doing several efforts since a while to address the issue of crime prevention in the country. The prime minister drew, recently spoke about the rising crime in St Kitts and Nevis.

While addressing the public, the prime minister also stated safety measures which have been took or in progress to combat the rising crime in the country. the prime minister during the address stated that the new policies issued have shown a substantial 50% increase in homicide detection.

Apart from this, the prime minister mentioned the weekly meeting which is being held with the National Security Council aims to launch and discuss important preventive measures to fight the rising crime in the country.