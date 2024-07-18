Petroleum Products in Grenada to Follow New Pricing: LPG Increases

Grenada: The petroleum products in Grenada are meant to follow new pricing effective July 18th,2024. The information was shared by the Ministry of Finance in a news release stating the updated pricing of Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosine, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas.

The pricing is set to change for the whole tri-island state of Grenada, including Carriacou, Petite Martinique, and Grenada. According to the report, the pricing for Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene are meant to decrease for all three islands. Gasoline is reported to be cheaper by $0.40, Kerosine by $0.60. Whereas Diesel will experience the maximum decline of $0.77. The new prices for all three of them will be $0.40, $0.60, and $0.77 respectively.

On the other hand, LPG will experience a $7.60 hike for the 200lb category and a $0.05 rise in the Bulk category. Notably, the 20lb category will experience no change in pricing. Although the alteration is the same in all the three countries the prices vary among them.

The LPG in Grenada will be cheaper as it will cost $243.25 for the 100 lbs category $40.0, and $2.50 for the 20 lbs and bulk category respectively. Alternatively, the residents in Carriacou and Petite Martinique will have to pay $266.25 for a 100 lbs cylinder and $49.00, $2.50 for the 20 lbs and Bulk Category.

The ministry further in the release stated that the pricing is constantly monitored and will intervene if necessary or the pricing increases to $17. The pricing of petroleum products is fully harmonized with all the briefings made by the Minister of Finance in the 2023 Budget speech, the release addressed.

The release also stated the pricing of petroleum goods is controlled by the authority and hence no retailer can change the stated price. The release further addressed the consumers to notify to the Consumers Affairs Unit, if they experience any change in pricing. The telephone number to report the overpricing is; 440-1369.