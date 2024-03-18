Grenada: Prices of Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene increase and LPG declines

The retail prices of Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene have increased in the new adjustments, announced by the government of Grenada.

Grenada: The retail prices of Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene have increased in the new adjustments, announced by the government of Grenada. Effective from Monday, the revised prices have also unveiled the decline in the cost of the LPG (Cooking Gas) in the country.

As per the new adjustments, the Gasoline will cost $15.81 to the people in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. However, the old price of the product was $15.40, marking an increase of $0.41.

On the other hand, the new retail price of diesel is $15.80 which has also experienced an increase of $0.47 as the old price of the product was $15.33 across the country. Coming to the Kerosene, the price of the product is $11.99, marking an increase of $0.58. The old price of the petroleum product was $11.41.

The price of the LPG (Cooking Gas) has decreased across Grenada as the new adjustments stated that a 20lbs cylinder will now cost $40.00. While the price of a 100lbs cylinder will be $257.50 which has witnessed a decline of $4.25 as the old price was $261.75.

For Grenada, the price of Bulk will be $2.65 as people will have to pay less with the decline of $0.05 in the price as the old price was $2.70.

The revised prices of LPG (Cooking Gas) for Carriacou and Petite Martinique announced that the 20lb bs cylinder will cost $49.00. The 100lbs cylinder will cost $280.50 which has experienced a decline of $4.25 in price as the old price was $284.75.

The bulk in these areas will cost $2.65 as the old price was $2.70, marking a decline of $0.05.

The government of Grenada stated that the prices of petroleum products at the international stages have been closely monitored by them and will take necessary measures if prices exceed $17.00.

The new prices have been determined with the average of the actual cost, freight, and insurance rates for Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene. The prices of the products are price-controlled goods as no retailer shall vary the stated prices.