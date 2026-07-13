Yellow Flood Alert Issued for Southern and Eastern Trinidad as More Rain Forecast

The TTMS warned that additional rainfall over already saturated ground could cause streams to overflow, leading to localized flooding, ponding in low-lying areas and possible landslips across parts of Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued Localized Flood Alert No. 1 (Yellow Level) for Trinidad. The southern and eastern areas are expected to be most affected. The alert is in effect from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026. The alert was issued by the department on Sunday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The TTMS said that the alert was issued because the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) remains over the area. Additional rainfall is expected to return during the morning after early periods of rain.

Combined with already saturated soils, these conditions could cause streams and smaller watercourses to overflow. This could then result in localized flooding, ponding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Traffic delays can also be caused by water on roadways and possible landslips in areas that are usually vulnerable.

According to the TTMS, the ground has been left saturated after rainfall earlier in the day. This has increased the possibility of flooding if additional showers develop. The weather service said that periodic rainfall is expected to return during the morning and could become more impactful because the soil has little capacity to absorb more water.

The TTMS warned that streams and smaller watercourses may overflow their banks, particularly in southern and eastern Trinidad. Low-lying communities and flood-prone areas are expected to face the greatest risk of localized flooding and ponding.

Motorists may also experience delays as water accumulates on roads, while hillsides that are prone to instability could be affected by landslips.

Residents are being urged to be careful and closely assess their surroundings before travelling. The TTMS advised the public not to drive or walk through floodwaters, as water depth and road conditions may be difficult to judge.

The weather service said that the conditions are being monitored and further updates will be issued if necessary. Residents are advised to remain alert throughout the day and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their property. They are also expected to take care of their surroundings and help other people in need.