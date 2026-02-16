West Indies advance to Super Eight with nine-wicket win over Nepal

Nepal posted 133/8, but the West Indies responded confidently, finishing on 134/1 to seal the victory and secure qualification to the second stage of the tournament.

Team West Indies have advanced to the Super Eight stage of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup after defeating Nepal by a commanding nine wickets on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

West Indies have shown an impressive performance on Sunday as they beat Nepal by nine wickets in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Competition. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the team was led by captain Shai Hope who struck a brilliant unbeaten 61 runs off 44 balls against Nepal.

The game ended with West Indies having a score of 134/1 and Nepal with 133/8, resulting in West Indies qualifying for the second stage of the competition and showing the world their fighting spirit.

So far, the team has played 3 matches and has emerged victorious in all three, maintaining a perfect record. Earlier, on the 7th of February, they played Scotland and won by 35 runs and on the 11th, they won by 30 runs against England.

Apart from Captain Shai Hope, the team that played on Sunday’s victorious match also included Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford.

Sunday’s performance has eliminated Nepal from the competition who have lost all three matches. Nepal will face Scotland in their last match in the group game on the 17th of February.

Cricket West Indies took to Facebook and shared a celebratory video of the team in their locker room hailing chants of victory. The Windies Cricket captioned the moment with, “Singing our way into the Super8s”

This performance has left the team’s fans impressed with many sharing of their confidence in the team winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

On their post, Shawn Samuels commented, “Those boys performed well and had fun doing it. This is the kind of effort and spirit we love to see from our favourite team.” Mark Mckenzie also wrote, “I think they are going to bag this title for the third time around,” expressing his confidence in the team winning the tournament.