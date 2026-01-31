Trafalgar Basketball facility boosts sporting prowess and wellbeing in Dominica: PM Skerrit

PM Skerrit expressed delight at the ceremony, calling the facility a valuable investment in the community, youth and the overall wellness of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The Trafalgar Basketball Facility was commissioned in Roseau Valley on Friday (January 30, 2026) with an official opening ceremony. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit called it a significant facility to enhance sporting prowess, innate sporting skills and also improve the physical and mental wellbeing of the citizens of Dominica.

Speaking at a ceremony, PM Skerrit expressed delight and said that the facility is a good investment in the community, in young people and for the promotion of the wellness of the community and Dominica.

“I know people in Trafalgar will take full advantage of the facility as I would like to see the men and women come here, and the young boys and girls come here to exercise, to run from one end to another, to do some jumping jacks and to burn some calories.”

He said that the facility can be used very efficiently as sports and physical activities are important for wellbeing. Dr Skerrit also gave an example and said if people have diabetes, they must exercise, if they have hypertension, they must exercise, so the facility would encourage people to come and do exercise.

He encouraged the people of the community to come and take benefits of the facility as during these times, people don’t make sufficient use of the facility. Dr Skerrit said that he has full faith in the people and communities of Trafalgar as they would be able to see people from every age group to come and do exercise at the facility.

Investments made for Roseau Valley

Pointing out the investments made by the government into the Roseau Valley, PM Skerrit said that the valley is a major beneficiary of the investments that the government is making in the country.

“Whether it’s geothermal which is coming live in February of this year, whether it is in tourism, the investment we make in the small businesses, whether it is small restaurants or the bars, whether you speak about the cable car that has made such a huge impact on the livelihoods of the Roseau Valley.”

He further talked about the benefits of the Cable Car and noted that it will only appreciate the positive impact on the economy, and job creation when it is completed. Dr Skerrit assured that nine and a half out of ten people who will come to Dominica will want to go on the cable car and other tourists from across the globe visit the cable car.

He added that the cable car will make more people come in and bring money from out into Roseau Valley, that’s where they generate economic activity and that’s how they bring about growth, bring about jobs and money circulating among the people in the valley, marking a great impact.

PM Skerrit also talked about the investment made in the housing sector, aiming to resolve the issue of the homes in the community. He said that this is how the government of Dominica ensures the wellbeing of its people.

“I always say that criticising is the easiest thing to do, but finding solutions to issues, that’s where the hard work comes in and I think more of us need to spend more time focusing on solutions to challenges.”

Road Resurfacing

Prime Minister Skerrit said that there’s quite a few things that have happened including the damage to the road from Silver Lake, Bath Estate all the way to the valley. He promised to completely resurface the entire roadway to enhance the community this year.

“I give you the assurance that we’ll not only repair the roads, but this year we will completely resurface the entire roadway to enhance the community,” said the prime minister.

He said that this is the time to enjoy the basketball facility and he said that he has several ideas to enhance their response towards the bad weather. He said that there is a need for the availability of funds and once it's done, he will be coming with new ideas and projects.