Tejuan Webbe wins Bronze at NACAC Championships for St. Kitts and Nevis

Webbe clocked a personal best of 14.26 seconds to win bronze in the men's 110m hurdles, becoming the first athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis to medal in the event at the NACAC Championships.

Basseterre, St. Kitts: Young track and field star Tejuan Webbe has secured a history of St. Kitts and Nevis. Representing the Federation with remarkable skill and determination, Webbe captured the bronze medal in the men’s 110 meter hurdle at the prestigious North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) U18 and U23 Championships.

Webbe delivered an outstanding performance on the track, setting a new personal best time of 14.26 seconds. His quick speed, precise technical jumps and steady focus throughout the race allowed him to edge past tough regional competition and claim his well-deserved spot on the medal podium.

This victory marks a major milestone for sports in the Federation. Webbe has now become the first athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis to ever earn a medal in the 110-metre hurdles at the NACAC level. In addition, he is only the second athlete in the country's history to bring home any medal from these regional championships, following sprinter Amya Clarke’s silver medal performance in 2021.

The news of Webbe’s podium finish was met with widespread national praise and enthusiasm across the twin-island nation. Samal Duggins, the Minister of Sports and Creative Economy, extended warm congratulations to Webbe on behalf of the government and public.

“Webbe’s performance in the tournament reflects his hard work, dedication and perseverance writing a proud page of history for St. Kitts and Nevis. On behalf of the entire nation, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Tejuan, his coaching staff, family and support team,” Minister Duggins stated.

The championship took place over three days at the Sport Complex Una Nueva Historia in Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Mexico. Webbe competed as part of a four member national squad led by Head Coach Royston Queeley.

The small delegation represented the country across several sprint and distance disciplines, showing strong character and spirit against top international competitors.

Hurdle events are widely considered among the most technically demanding disciplines in track and field, requiring an athlete to balance explosive speed with rhythmic jumping over ten solid barriers. Webbe’s success demonstrates his high level of technical mastery and mental strength.

Setting a personal best under the high pressure of international competition shows that Webbe is peaking at the right time in his career. Sports analysts and coaches view this achievement as a clear sign of his potential to reach even greater heights on the world stage.

Webbe’s bronze medal represents far more than an individual physical achievement; it serves as a powerful inspiration for young, aspiring athletes across St. Kitts and Nevis. It proves that with discipline, strong coaching, and relentless dedication, athletes from smaller Caribbean nations can stand tall on international podiums. As Webbe returns home to celebrate his historical run, the entire nation eagerly looks forward to watching his next steps on the track.