Teen student released on bail after attempted murder charge in Belize

Belize: A 19-year-old, 4th form student from the western part of Belize was released on $6,000 bail on Thursday, November 27, 2025, after he was charged with attempted murder. He was arrested in connection to an incident at Islands Bar in Dangriga that took place during the Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations on November 19.

The student, who was represented by lawyer Orson “OJ” Elrington, had been turned down for bail this past week and sent to the Belize Central Prison. But Justice Candace Nanton said that the student should in fact be granted bail because of his age, the fact that he is a high school student, and also the victims’ statement that the student did not attack him.

According to police reports, the accused was charged with stabbing a man at the bar. The student’s lawyer said that the victim has continuously said that the high schooler was not the person who attacked him. During their statement, the victim said that he did not recognize the person who attacked him.

As per the details shared by the police, the victim was stabbed twice in the neck while standing near the stage around 11:00 pm. During his recovery in the hospital, the victim reported that he did not identify his assaulter.

Moreover, the police showed a photograph of the student to the victim, as he confirmed that the student was not his attacker. The victim then tried to give more information to the police, but his attempts were ignored. He then requested for the charges against the high schooler to be dropped, stating in his affidavit, “He is an innocent man and is not responsible for my injuries.”

With no objections from the prosecutor, bail was granted under conditions including that the 19-year-old must report to the San Ignacio Police Station every Saturday; live with his father; attend all court dates in Dangriga in person; and also stay away from the victim and any witnesses. In addition, he cannot leave the country without court permission.

The lawyer of the student, Elrington, said that they are hopeful for a positive result for his client. It was also noted that the student went to prison before the court’s decision was made to grant bail.

The 4th form student has been released on bail and will appear at the next court hearing in Dangriga.