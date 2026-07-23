Sunrise Airways launches direct Antigua-Barbados service with inaugural flight

The new twice-weekly non-stop service is expected to strengthen regional connectivity, making travel easier for business, tourism and family visits between Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados.

Caribbean: The inaugural flight of Sunrise Airways landed in Barbados as the official direct service was launched to and from Antigua and Barbuda on July 22, 2026. The flight was a twice-weekly non-stop service, aiming to boost regional travel to the Caribbean countries.

The inaugural flight touched down at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday, where tourism, aviation and government officials from both countries gathered to mark the momentous occasion.

Sunrise Airways Chief Executive Officer Gary Stone said the new route forms part of the airline’s “One Caribbean” vision, aimed at improving regional connectivity and creating more opportunities for tourism, business, trade and family travel.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Michael Freeland, welcomed the service, noting that reliable and affordable air access remains critical to unlocking the Caribbean’s full economic potential.

The inaugural flight departed from V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua at 10:45 a.m. today and arrived at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados approximately one hour and 20 minutes later.

The new nonstop service will operate twice weekly that includes Wednesdays and Sundays, providing travelers with greater access between the two Caribbean destinations, effectively consolidating commercial relations and cultural exchange.

To mark the launch, a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados, bringing together government officials, tourism authorities, aviation stakeholders, industry representatives, airport authorities, members of the press, and other distinguished guests.

Last year, Barbados welcomed over 102,000 visitors from across the region, a 7.8 per cent year-over-year increase and a testament to the growing strength of intra-Caribbean travel. That’s why this launch is more than just the arrival of a new flight as it is a vital step forward in deepening the bonds that hold our Caribbean family together.

The airline currently serves 20 destinations across the Caribbean, North America and Central America.