St. Kitts Music Festival 2026 lineup announced: Global Stars and Caribbean Icons take the stage

St. Kitts is back with its line up for the music festival which is supposed to be held from June 25th to June 27th, 2026. The music festival will take place at Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre, St. Kitts. This announcement strengthens the festival’s long standing position at the top of the region’s live music calendar which aims to bring together global stars, Caribbean icons and some of the most famous in-demand voices.

This year will mark the 28th year of the St. Kitts music festival. With its tagline ‘Where music meets paradise’ this music festival comes with a lot of excitement and new experiences. The three night event will showcase reggae, soca, pop and Caribbean fusion.

The lineup is as follows:

On Thursday, 25th June, 2026 8 artists will bring all their energy to the stage. The night will start with Machel Montano and will be followed with the performances of V’ghn, Shelly and Signal Band, Krosfyah, Voice, Brandon and Nu Vybes Band International. The night’s last performance will be given by Ruchas H.E.

On Friday, 26th June, 2026 there will be performances by 10 artists. The event will start with the performance of Mavado and other performances will be followed along. After Mavado’s performance Aidonia will perform with next in line Kranium, Steel Pulse, D’yani, Shaneil Muir, Luciano, Valiant and Masicka. 26th night will end with the performance of Rodney Tattat.

Saturday, 27th June will witness 6 artists with their banger performances. The night is scheduled to start with Kehlani followed by Fantasia, Zu, Gharlic and The Upper Level Band, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser and The Blak Soil Band. The music festival’s final showdown will be performed by Beres Hammond.

This music festival makes up for the island’s most important tourism boosters, positioned at the front of the summer season. This time period has become a strategic moment for the destination as it attracts repeat visitors while introducing new travelers to the island during one of its most active cultural periods. Marsha T. Henderson said, “While the music brings you to our shores, the raw, unfiltered energy of St. Kitts is what will stay with you.”