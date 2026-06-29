St. Kitts Music Festival 2026 concludes after three days of music, culture and star performances

The three-day St. Kitts Music Festival ended with performances by Beres Hammond, Fantasia and Boyz II Men, drawing thousands of visitors while showcasing Caribbean talent and boosting tourism.

St. Kitts Music Festival, the largest Caribbean music celebration from June 25-27 has come to an end with roaring flames of music, rhythm and fun. The special guests at the fest included Prime Minister Terrance Drew, cricketer Chris Gayle, and the star performers through the nights.

The Day 1 of the festival Thursday, June 25 also known as the”Jump Up Night” brought massive energy to Warner Park Stadium, setting a high bar for the rest of the weekend. The night tilted heavily into high-octane Caribbean rhythms like Soca, Bouyon and Calypso music similar to the traditional patterns of the opening day.

The official lineup included Machel Montano, Voice, V'ghn, Brandon, Shelly & Signal Band, Edwin Yearwood with Krosfyah, Nu Vybes Band International, Rucas H.E. The Soca-King. Montano’s magic worked as the whole stadium was synchronized to his set while waving flags and dancing from start to finish. However, the major highlights were the local favourites that held their own ground alongside the international stars.

The excitement continued on the second day with Reggae & Dancehall Night, featuring an all-star lineup of Aidonia, Kranium, Shaneil Muir, Valiant and Mavado, promising another incredible evening of world-class entertainment at the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Lime. Steel Pulse delivered a stellar performance while Masicka ended the night dynamically.

The grand finale night on 27th turned out to be the show-downer featuring the iconic reggae and lovers rock lineup headlined by mega Grammy-winning star Beres Hammond and popular dance-hall artist Skippa who performed to set the main stage on fire. The ultimate performers Fantasia and Boys ll Men were absolutely spot on. Clearly, the SKMF 2026 has yet again proved why it is called the biggest Caribbean gala.

The star appearances during the fest included that of the top-tier government representatives such as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew along with his wife Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew. Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson, Foreign Minister Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States, former Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant, Calvin St Juste and Dame Marcella Liburd were also present.

Another standout attendance was that of the legendary cricketer Chris Gayle to the event. There was also a massive influx of Caribbean influencers, artists, DJs and international travellers who flew in and stayed in the ultra-premium lounges such as Xpress Events and White Sands Lounge built right into Warner Park Stadium. A large part of the “VIP” presence usually comes from Trinidad, Jamaica, and the US.

PM Drew said that,“The St. Kitts Music Festival has welcomed more than 5000 visitors each year for the past two consecutive years, delivering significant economic impact. Started by Labour. Expanded by Labour. #BetterWithLabour,” after the end of the festival.

The local reaction to this grand celebration of music was incredibly passionate as it was a unique mix of high-energy celebration and deep, emotional pride pulsing through the crowd. An official statement from the ministry read, “Thousands of patrons packed Warner Park for evenings of high-energy performances celebrating the very best of local, regional and Caribbean talent.”

This was the 28th edition of the festival that celebrates the diverse upbeat lineup of reggae, soca, dancehall, R&B, pop, jazz, and Afrobeats artists on the same stage. Following fringe events including beach parties, boat rides, culinary showcases, catamaran excursions and dance parties keep the festival energy alive long after the main stage spotlights turn off.