Saint Lucia: Teen girl critical, man injured after bar shooting in Bexon

Police are searching for a masked gunman who opened fire inside a community bar in Bexon, leaving a 16-year-old girl in critical condition and an adult man injured as investigations continue.

A sixteen-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after a terrifying shooting at a local community bar in Marc, Bexon, late Tuesday night. An adult man was also shot during the attack but is currently in stable condition.

The violent incident unfolded when a masked gunman walked into the neighborhood establishment and suddenly opened fire on the people inside. The shooter unleashed a hail of bullets without warning before fleeing into the darkness. In the chaos that followed, bystanders realized the young teenager and the man had been hit. Emergency responders rushed both victims to the hospital, where doctors are working urgently to save the young girl's life.

Local police arrived quickly, cordoned off the scene, and began gathering evidence. However, authorities face a major challenge because the attacker wore a mask, making it very difficult for witnesses to identify them. Investigators are now relying heavily on forensics and looking for any available security camera footage to track down the suspect.

No arrests have been made yet, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown.This shooting has caused deep anger and fear throughout Bexon, especially because it happened just days after another fatal shooting in the same area. Residents say the neighborhood is on edge and that innocent bystanders, like this young girl, are paying the price for rising gun violence.

Community leaders are now demanding an immediate increase in police patrols to stop the violence and protect local families. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the police immediately to help catch the gunman.