Passenger Ferry Capsizes off Guyana, Two Dead, Investigation Underway

Authorities have widened the search area, deployed divers and air support, and launched multiple investigations after the MV Barima capsized off Guyana's coast, with concerns raised over passenger records and crew conduct.

Guyana: A passenger ferry MV Barima carrying an estimated 133 people overturned in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Guyana. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 18, when the vessel left the port of Georgetown to reach Port Kaituma. The vessel capsized near Iron Punt which is about seven miles offshore. A distress call was received at 11:01 p.m. local time before the tragedy occurred.

According to authorities, 133 people were on board, including 116 passengers and 17 crew members. As per the latest updates, 67 people including 15 children have been rescued, at least two people have died, and dozens are still missing. Emergency teams are continuing to search in the Atlantic Ocean.

The MV Barima, built in 1939, departed Georgetown at approximately 3:00 p.m. on its scheduled route to Guyana’s North West District. The vessel underwent maintenance in 2024 and was due for dry docking later this year.

Survivors said that panic spread several hours into the journey after the passengers realised the ferry was taking on water. Many jumped into the sea, clung to floating cargo and remained afloat in life jackets while waiting for rescuers. Initially, the rescue was slowed down by darkness and rough sea conditions.

Divers entered submerged ferry as search widened

Authorities have significantly expanded the search area from about 400 square kilometers to more than 1,040 square kilometers. The search operation is being carried out by using resources like helicopters, Coast Guard vessels, aircraft, fishing boats and support vessels from Guyana’s oil and gas sector equipped with advanced scanning technology.

Government divers have also been sent to search the submerged ferry for people who may still be trapped inside. Officials said no additional survivors have been found since Sunday afternoon.

Captain and Crew Members tested positive for Marijuana

This tragedy has sparked multiple investigations into possible negligence and safety failures. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill confirmed that the captain and several crew members were taken into police custody after reportedly testing positive for marijuana.

Authorities are investigating whether the use of the substance contributed to the disaster.

At the same time, the officials have also launched investigations into the actions of several state agencies. These agencies include the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force and the Maritime Administration Department. Authorities said that anyone who will be found for negligence, safety breaches or other wrongdoing will face legal action.

Manifest and Cargo under scrutiny

Investigators are examining discrepancies in the ferry’s passenger records. Officials have confirmed that several rescued individuals were not listed in the official passenger manifest. This has made it difficult to account for everyone who was on board and notify families.

According to reports, the vessel was carrying cargo weighted slightly above the stated cargo limit of the ferry. It was carrying 286 tonnes of cargo, while the stated limit was 284 tonnes. The ferry was licensed to carry more than 300 passengers and was equipped with 250 life jackets, two rigid life rafts and six inflatable life rafts. Authorities said that it is too early to determine whether the cargo load played a role in the capsizing. The exact cause is yet to be determined.

Latest in a series of Caribbean maritime incidents

The latest Guyana tragedy is among the region’s most serious maritime disasters in recent years. In June 2026, the inter-island ferry Apple Syder 1 sank near Bassetterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, while all 47 passengers and crew aboard were rescued safely.

In July 2025, a migrant yola carrying people from Haiti and the Dominican Republic capsized off the Dominican Republic, leaving at least four people dead and about 20 missing.

Earlier in November 2023, an excursion ferry near Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas sank during rough seas. This incident led to one death while many were left injured.

These incidents have renewed concerns about maritime safety across the Caribbean and highlighted the importance of strict passenger registration, vessel inspections and safety compliance.