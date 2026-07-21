Antigua: Social Media Claims Human Remains Found Off Coast Under Investigation

Police and the Antigua and Barbuda Coast Guard are investigating social media claims that human remains were found underwater off Parham Dock, but say they have not yet verified the reported location.

St. John’s, Antigua: Multiple human bodies, some allegedly bound in heavy chains and anchored to the seafloor with cement buckets and massive concrete pillars, have reportedly been discovered off the eastern coast of Antigua.

It was discovered by a social media account that is surfacing over the weekend. The alarming account alleges that a diver accompanying Canadian coral reef researchers made the discovery approximately three nautical miles east of Parham Dock, describing a horrifying underwater scene where human remains appeared to have been deliberately weighted down to ensure they remained submerged.

The graphic allegations quickly spread across the nation after being published by the social media page True Crime Antigua, which attributes the details to an eyewitness contributor. According to the post, the matter was formally reported to local authorities following the diving expedition. The viral report sparked immediate public outrage and deep anxiety across the island nation, particularly among families holding out hope for answers regarding missing loved ones who vanished without a trace over recent years.

In a formal statement issued on Monday, July 20, by the Office of Strategic Communication (STATCOM), the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda confirmed that they are actively investigating the claims alongside the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force (ABDF) Coast Guard.

Law enforcement officials disclosed that joint maritime search operations were conducted on Saturday, July 18, in the area east of Parham Dock. However, search teams were unable to establish the precise site of the reported discovery due to vague location parameters.

The Police Administration highlighted the technical and logistical requirements of mounting deep sea recovery efforts, emphasising the additional data is vital to move forward:

“An exercise of this nature requires precise and reliable information to effectively coordinate a comprehensive underwater search operation and ensure that all available resources are utilised efficiently,” the Police Administration stated.

Acknowledging the heavy emotional impact of the reports, law enforcement leadership stressed that all allegations are being treated with the utmost seriousness. Officials specifically noted the sensitive nature of the claims regarding unresolved missing person cases across the country, where families continue to wait for closure.

Police Commissioner Everton Jeffers reaffirmed the force’s commitment to solving the mystery, calling on the diving group, the original tipster, or anyone with exact GPS coordinates to step forward immediately. Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers as the investigation continues.