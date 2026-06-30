MV Apple Syder Sinks in St. Kitts and Nevis Waters; Passengers Safe

Emergency responders rescued all 47 people on board after the MV Apple Syder began taking on water and sank shortly after leaving Basseterre, prompting authorities to launch a full investigation.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The MV Apple Syder sank in the waters off St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday shortly after departing the Basseterre Ferry Terminal. However, all passengers aboard the vessel were reported safe after maritime emergency services responded promptly to ensure their rescue and safety.

The ferry was headed to Charlestown, Nevis when the incident happened just off the coast of St. Kitts, not far from the western cruise pier. The whole complement of 47 occupants including 41 passengers and 6 crew members on board were safely rescued after the swift and collaborative efforts of different agencies and ministries of St. Kitts and Nevis respectively.

Videos surfacing online show the incident taking place in real time. According to reports, the Apple Syder passengers heard a loud noise just minutes after leaving the Basseterre terminal, and the cabin began rapidly taking on water. The vessel issued an SOS distress call just before sinking. Then, passengers put on life jackets and were evacuated into the water.

The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCAPSA) has issued a statement on securing the MV Apple Syder following the incident and reported that a thorough investigation is being pursued subsequently, “The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) advises that the relevant authorities are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident involving the MV Apple Syder in the Basseterre Roadstead on Monday morning, June 29, 2026.”

The authority advised that the provision of “the necessary assistance to secure the vessel at the Ferry Terminal” has been duly taken care off while extending their gratitude to the departments concerned. The rescue efforts were carried out by the Coast Guard Unit of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire & Rescue Services, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and its specialized units along with the Department of Maritime Affairs, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Special appreciation was posted for ”the Ministries of National Security, Health, and Social Development, including the counsellor who provided on-site support, as well as the crew of the Makana Ferry for their prompt response and assistance,” and “the tug operators and all other responders whose coordinated efforts ensured that all 47 persons on board, 41 passengers and six crew members were safely accounted for.”

Further, the authority ensured that, “SCASPA remains committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and will provide further updates as information becomes available,” while sharing the images of the staff on duty carrying on the scrutiny. An image of the sunk MV Apple Syder ferry was also posted. The ferry is under analysis and reports about the probable malfunction are expected soon.

Soon after the incident, Dr. Drew shared online, “I have been in constant contact with the Commander of the Defence Force and have been assured that every available resource has been deployed in the effort to save the lives of all those on board the ferry Apple Syder.”

He later made a hospital visit to the JNF General Hospital in Basseterre and updated the fellow Kittitians and Nevisians. “I just left the hospital where I was updated that everyone from the ferry, Apple Syder is safe. Thanks to God, the emergency response teams, hospital staff, and civilians for their tremendous rescue efforts. More updates to follow,” he updated.