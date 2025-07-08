Motorcyclist severely injured in Collision at Saint Vincent and Grenadines

A motorcyclist was found severly injureid this morning following a collission at Fountain Road, Saint Vincent and Grenadines.

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: A tragic accident took place just recently this morning at the fountain road in Saint Vincent and Grenadines which severely injured a motorcyclist.

The man whose identity remains unknown was seen lying on his back on the road near with a severely bleeding nose. As per reports, the man who was riding the motorcycle was arriving from Arnos Vale when he reportedly collided with a parked vehicle.

The Police officials immediately responded to the scene and contacted the medical authorities to send the man for a treatment to the hospital; however, the ambulance is yet to arrive.

The man has complained the police officials that he cannot feel his back. While the investigations by the police continue it remains unknown if the man was high on drugs or was aware during the time of accident.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates.