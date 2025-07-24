Dominica Bike Festival to begin tomorrow

The event is expected to bring together motorsport fans and adrenaline junkies for a thrilling display of action and epic stunts.

Dominica: The highly anticipated Dominica Bike Festival is back with its second edition to kick off tomorrow at the Canefield Airport. The festival will have an energising launch on 25th July to continue till 27th July.

The event is expected to attract motorsport fans and adrenaline junkies all together for a celebration of intense action, and epic stunts. The festival this year is being organised by 767 Bike Life and Nature Isle Riders and promises a powerpack lineup that blends competitive riding with community togetherness with utmost safety.

Complete Lineup of events for Dominica Bike Festival

Day 1: Iron Man Drag Day

The Dominica Bike Festival will kick off with full throttle drag races on Day 1. It is also expected to bring in raw speed and serious bragging rights as riders will face off in the runway.

Day 2: Wheel N Wild N Bike Edition

On Saturday, the spotlight will be on Style and Skills. Stunt riders and custom bike owners will showcase jaw dropping stunts, wheelies and machines built to turn heads.

Day 3: West Coast Ride Out

The bike festival will close out on the weekend, riders will cruise out on Dominica’s scenic west coast, with a showcase of bike culture, and brotherhood.

Special Guests: Chino Braxton, Ants Head and Jazz

This year’s Bike festival is even fuelled further as Chino Braxton, a celebrated stunt rider known internationally is set to appear as a special guest. Regional stars Ants Head and Zazz will also showcase their unique styles at the event and inspire the next generation of riders.

Safety First, Thrill Always

The Dominica Bike Festival authorities have set the tagline straight for the celebration, “Ride the Vibe, Feel the Thrill.” However, authorities have also made it clear that safety should be non-negotiable and should be given utmost priority. Helmets, Gears and respect for fellow riders must always be there.