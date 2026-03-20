Julien Alfred to compete in women’s 60m at World Indoor Championships

Olympic champion Julien Alfred will take on a strong international field in the 60m event in Poland, aiming to add to her growing list of global titles.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Sprint Queen and Olympic Gold Medalist, Julien Alfred is all set to run in the Women’s 60m on Saturday (March 21, 2026). She will be taking on the “World’s Best” at the World Athletics Indoor Championships as round 1 will be held at 6: 26 am, then Semi-Finals will be held at 3: 14 pm and the finals will be held at 4: 20 pm.

Saint Lucia Athletics Association added, “From the first explosive start to the final sprint for glory, this is where speed meets greatness and Julien is ready to make her mark on the global stage.”

The championship will be held in Poland.

Notably, she won gold in 2024 in the 60m finals at the championships and then won bronze in the women’s 100m in 2025 at the same championship. She was the first-ever athlete from Saint Lucia to win these medals at the championships, making history for her small island nation at the global stage.

The World Indoor Athletics Championships kicks off tomorrow morning (March 20) - here are just a few of the top athletes to look out for:

Josh Kerr (3000m)

Cole Hocker (3000m)

Isaac Nader (1500m)

Georgia Hunter Bell (1500m)

Keely Hodgkinson (800m)

Mondo Duplantis (pole vault)

Molly Caudery (pole vault)

Nicola Olyslagers (high jump)

Julien Alfred (60m)

Dina Asher-Smith (60m)

Amy Hunt (60m)

Jeremiah Azu (60m)

The action begins in Poland at 9:05am tomorrow.

There are some snapshots of the athletes that will be participating in the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026. It will include: