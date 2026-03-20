Julien Alfred to compete in women’s 60m at World Indoor Championships

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Olympic champion Julien Alfred will take on a strong international field in the 60m event in Poland, aiming to add to her growing list of global titles.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published
Updated
Julien Alfred
Castries, Saint Lucia: Sprint Queen and Olympic Gold Medalist, Julien Alfred is all set to run in the Women’s 60m on Saturday (March 21, 2026). She will be taking on the “World’s Best” at the World Athletics Indoor Championships as round 1 will be held at 6: 26 am, then Semi-Finals will be held at 3: 14 pm and the finals will be held at 4: 20 pm.
Saint Lucia Athletics Association added, “From the first explosive start to the final sprint for glory, this is where speed meets greatness and Julien is ready to make her mark on the global stage.”
The championship will be held in Poland.
Notably, she won gold in 2024 in the 60m finals at the championships and then won bronze in the women’s 100m in 2025 at the same championship. She was the first-ever athlete from Saint Lucia to win these medals at the championships, making history for her small island nation at the global stage.
The World Indoor Athletics Championships kicks off tomorrow morning (March 20) - here are just a few of the top athletes to look out for:
Josh Kerr (3000m)
Cole Hocker (3000m)
Isaac Nader (1500m)
Georgia Hunter Bell (1500m)
Keely Hodgkinson (800m)
Mondo Duplantis (pole vault)
Molly Caudery (pole vault)
Nicola Olyslagers (high jump)
Julien Alfred (60m)
Dina Asher-Smith (60m)
Amy Hunt (60m)
Jeremiah Azu (60m)
The action begins in Poland at 9:05am tomorrow.
There are some snapshots of the athletes that will be participating in the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026. It will include:
Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) – Olympic 100m champion, 200m silver medallist, and defending world indoor champion. Ran 6.99 this season, joint world leader.
Zaynab Dosso (Italy) – World indoor silver & bronze medallist, now in PB form with 6.99, aiming for her first global gold.
Patrizia van der Weken (Luxembourg) – 2025 bronze medallist, national record 7.01, looking to add to her country’s first ever world medal.
Ewa Swoboda (Poland) – Home favourite, world indoor silver medallist in 2024, targeting the podium again.
Amy Hunt (GBR) – World 200m silver medallist, PB 7.04, joined by teammate Dina Asher-Smith (7.05).
Jacious Sears (USA) – US champion, PB 7.04, adds depth to the field.
Other contenders: Jonielle Smith & Brianna Lyston (JAM), Ana Carolina Azevedo (BRA) 7.09, Karolína Maňasová (CZE) 7.05, plus rising star Kelly Doualla (ITA), just 16 years old.