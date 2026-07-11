Julien Alfred Finishes Third in Diamond League Women's 200m

Julien Alfred clocked 21.51 seconds in the Monaco Diamond League, becoming the third-fastest woman in history over 200m and moving ahead of Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah on the all-time list.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred, an Olympics Gold Medalist secured the third position in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League with a record time of 21.51 seconds. She has received appraisal for her performance as Prime Minister Philip J Pierre expressed delight over her victory.

She became the third fastest women in the 200m history and set new records in the field. The Olympic champion clocked a stunning 21.51 seconds (+0.9 m/s) in Monaco, moving ahead of Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 21.53 on the all-time list.

Only Florence Griffith Joyner’s 21.34 world record and Shericka Jackson’s 21.41 have ever been faster.

Women’s 200m all-time top three

1. Florence Griffith Joyner - 21.34

2. Shericka Jackson - 21.41

3. Julien Alfred - 21.51

The achievement was celebrated across Saint Lucia, with leaders and citizens praising Alfred for continuing to elevate the country's profile in global athletics. Her latest success adds to a series of outstanding performances that have transformed her into a national icon and a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes throughout the Caribbean.

In a congratulatory message, Saint Lucia's leadership commended Alfred for her dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence, noting that each of her victories strengthens the nation's presence on the world stage.

Julien continues to redefine what is possible for Saint Lucia. Each victory strengthens our nation’s place on the global stage and inspires a generation of young people to pursue excellence with discipline, resilience and determination, the statement said.

Alfred's dominance in the 200m event demonstrates the consistency and competitive edge that have made her one of the most exciting figures in international track and field. Her ability to perform at the highest level against elite competition continues to attract global attention and admiration.

For Saint Lucia, Alfred's success represents more than athletic achievement. Her journey from a small Caribbean island to the pinnacle of world athletics has become a symbol of national pride and possibility. Young athletes across the country increasingly look to her accomplishments as proof that dedication and hard work can lead to success on the international stage.