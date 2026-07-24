Jamaican Flight Attendant Detained by US Immigration Authorities

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Lorenzo Thompson, a Jamaican national, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while on duty at Nashville International Airport.

Nashville, Tennessee: Federal agents have arrested a Southwest Airlines flight attendant while he was on duty at Nashville International Airport, claiming he stayed in the United States past his allowed timeframe.

Lorenzo Thompson, a Jamaican citizen who works as a crew member for the airline, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Federal authorities state that Thompson legally arrived in the country in April 2021 with a temporary six-month visa. Government claims suggest he failed to depart when that authorisation expired in October 2021.

“Thompson was cooperative with ICE officers and taken into custody without incident,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement. The agency confirmed he will stay in federal custody while his case goes through immigration court.

The arrest has sparked strong responses from labor leaders, co-workers, and friends who emphasise that Thompson holds valid authorisation to work in the country and has no criminal record.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 556, which represents over 21,000 Southwest flight attendants, immediately stepped in to help. Union leaders confirmed they are in direct contact with Thompson's family, working closely with private defense attorneys and union legal experts to evaluate the arrest.

“Every member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time,” TWU Local 556 said in a statement.

Supporters explain that Thompson fled life-threatening abuse in Jamaica in 2021 to seek safety in the United States. Since then, he has actively pursued asylum through official channels and holds a valid work permit, which allowed him to earn a job as a dedicated flight attendant. Under U.S. law, individuals waiting for asylum decisions can legally obtain work permits while their cases move through the system.

Friends have set up an online fundraiser to help Thompson pay for legal defense, travel expenses from the detention facility, and bond fees. Labor groups like the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement have also spoken out, calling Thompson a hard-working individual who was taking every legal step toward building a permanent life and obtaining citizenship.