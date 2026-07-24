interCaribbean Unveils 'Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Aircraft

The newly branded aircraft features the national flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on its tail, promoting the country's tourism, culture and regional identity across the Caribbean.

St. Vincent and Grenadines: InterCaribbean Airways unveiled the Spirit aircraft with a national flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It was on the tail of the aircraft in the event held at the Argyle International Airport.

It represents more than aircraft branding and is described as a bold statement of national pride. It is an innovative tourism marketing initiative that will place the country’s identity before thousands of travellers that travel across the Caribbean.

The ceremony began with remarks from Shafia London who is the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority. She described the occasion as a milestone in making the islands more accessible for the travelers. London emphasized that the aircraft reflects their commitment to regional growth and serves as a symbol of partnership.

She believes that the distinctive Vincentian flag will become a flying ambassador that will promote the beauty, culture, and opportunities that St. Vincent and the Grenadines offer. Every time the aircraft would take off or land, it would serve as a reminder that the country is connected to the Caribbean. It will remind people that St. Vincent and Grenadines is open for tourism, investment, and business.

Now St. Vincent and the Grenadines have joined the several Caribbean nations whose identities are displayed on interCaribbean Airways’ fleet. This also reinforces the airline’s commitment to promote and celebrate the Caribbean’s diversity while enhancing regional connectivity.

Trevor Sadler who is the Chief Executive Officer of InterCaribbean Airways provided a historical context for the airline’s growth. He said that it began 34 years ago with a single four-seat airplane and a vision by Chairman Lyndon Gardner. He explained the journey of the airline’s evolution from Air Turks and Caicos to InterCaribbean Airways.

Sadler also introduced Vincentian team members, including head of public relations, head of maintenance, and a local crew member.

Dr. Kishore Shallow who is the Minister of Tourism, highlighted the strategic planning behind the partnership. He said that the branded aircraft is a bold declaration of the country’s place in the Caribbean market.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday described aircraft as a flying ambassador for the nation. He said that tourism is a central pillar of the country’s economy and it supports jobs and local entrepreneurs across the islands. He emphasized that this partnership with InterCaribbean Airways reflects a determination to move the country forward with confidence and purpose.

By this innovative initiative it will become easier to reach thousands of people at a time. Unlike traditional advertising campaigns, this aircraft campaign is not bounded by time or geography. It would provide continuous exposure across multiple destinations, airports, and international media.

It would promote St. Vincent and the Grenadines to leisure travelers, business visitors, investors, and aviation enthusiasts. It would therefore help in keeping the country at the forefront of regional travel.

The Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a symbol of the nation’s resilience, ambition, and hospitality. As the aircraft travels across the Caribbean skies, it will carry the spirit, colours, and the story of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It would invite the world to experience everything that the island has to offer.

According to sources, InterCaribbean Airways have a “Spirit of” series that features several custom-painted aircraft across its fleet that have national flags/coats of arms on their tails. The Caribbean countries that have joined the “Spirit of” series besides St. Vincent and the Grenadines are Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Turk and Caicos Islands.