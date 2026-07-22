Guyana: MV Barima captain, crew test positive for narcotics as probe widens

The captain and at least one crew member of the MV Barima tested positive for narcotics as investigators continue examining possible safety failures behind the ferry disaster.

Guyana: The crew of the passenger vessel MV Barima was found positive for narcotics and did not heed to warnings that there were leaks in the ferry. According to the reports, crew members were drinking alcohol and taking other drugs.

The shocking discovery of the investigation is considered a reason behind the tragedy that caused the death of 53 people and mission of 50.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday, July 18, when the vessel left the port of Georgetown to reach Port Kaituma. The vessel capsized near Iron Punt which is about seven miles offshore. A distress call was received at 11:01 p.m. local time before the tragedy occurred.

The death toll has risen to 53 in a new discovery of the investigation. Around 50 people are still missing as around 179 were aboard the passenger vessel MV Barima.

The updated total represents a sharp increase from initial estimates, which relied heavily on a preliminary passenger log now recognised as incomplete.

As per sources, the crew was found positive for narcotics and did not heed to warnings that there were leaks in the ferry.

But, the people believe that the vessel was not seaworthy. Some are saying that the vessel is over 80 years old and have had many issues with the government refusing to do anything about it.

While another troubling comment says that there may have been almost 400 persons on board and of the 67 who survived only 35 of them were on the manifest. Although the comment is just a suspicion and not based on facts, it is still raising concern among the citizens.

The latter comment mentions ‘67’ survivors, but according to latest reports 76 people have officially been rescued.

People are outraged and demanding answers from the authorities as some comments say that the authorities should be held responsible for any security breach or negligence.

The authority Ministers should be held responsible to the fullest extent of law with overseas oversight observers. Knowing the awareness of the treacherous situation with this boat. So sad for those that lost their precious life Sincere condolences for the families that lost their loved ones.

Multiple investigations into possible negligence and safety failures have already been started. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill confirmed that the captain and several crew members were taken into police custody after reportedly testing positive for marijuana.

Authorities are investigating whether the use of the substance contributed to the disaster.

At the same time, the officials have also launched investigations into the actions of several state agencies. These agencies include the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Defence Force and the Maritime Administration Department. Authorities said that anyone who will be found for negligence, safety breaches or other wrongdoing will face legal action.