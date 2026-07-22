Guyana ferry death toll rises to 53 as 50 people remain missing

The revised passenger count, based on surveillance footage, has pushed the confirmed death toll in the MV Barima tragedy to 53.

Guyana: The death toll from the MV Barima ferry tragedy has risen to 53, while 50 people remain missing as search-and-rescue operations continue, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Officials now believe that 179 people, including 18 crew members, were aboard the passenger vessel when it capsized off Guyana's coast on Saturday.

The updated total represents a sharp increase from initial estimates, which relied heavily on a preliminary passenger log now recognised as incomplete.

The correct figure was established after a multi-agency investigative group convened to conduct an intensive, overnight review of dockside surveillance footage recorded as travelers boarded the vessel prior to its departure from the capital.

We put together an investigative body and they worked overnight. Coming out of that, reviewing footage as the boat was loading, we arrived at a figure of 179, including 18 crew members, the Prime Minister said.

The dramatic upward revision underscores long-standing administrative challenges regarding manifest accuracy and boarding protocols along regional passenger routes. Early emergency assessments placed the number of individuals on board closer to 133. However, as initial rescue teams pulled survivors from the water whose names were absent from official documentation, officials realised the manifest failed to reflect the true numbers of occupants.

The oversight prompted immediate intervention by senior government officials, leading Prime Minister Phillips and investigative bodies to order a frame by frame analysis of terminal footage to reconcile to roster before zones were finalised.

Despite the rising body count, state authorities emphasised that the ongoing deployment has not transitioned into a sole recovery mission. Multi-agency forces, including the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, the Air Corps, specialised commercial vessels and local volunteers, continue to sweep the waters with all available search assets.

Rescue teams have expanded the search grid significantly, utilising specialised underwater scanning equipment and surface vessels to cover over 1000 square kilometers. Officials reiterated that until all areas are exhausted, primary efforts remain focused on locating any remaining survivors.

In a latest development, the vessel’s captain and at least one other crew member have been arrested after testing positive for narcotics. PM Phillips also said earlier that an investigation into potential institutional failure has been launched.

He said that anyone found guilty of negligence or security breach and misconduct will face legal action.

Formal inquiries into vessel stability, passengers compliance, loading procedures and overall safety adherence are expected to run parallel to active operations.