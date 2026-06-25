Guyana and Peru sign Aviation MoU ahead of Air Services Agreement

The memorandum allows airlines from both countries to operate passenger, cargo and mail services while paving the way for a formal air services agreement and stronger aviation cooperation.

Georgetown, Guyana: Guyana and Peru have laid the groundwork for the negotiation of a formal air services agreement (ASA) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement is expected to facilitate greater cooperation in aviation, enhance connectivity, and create new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

The Civil Aviation Authorities of both the countries have expressed satisfaction with their longstanding relationship and reaffirmed their commitment in signing the ASA. It will help support mutual development and shared objectives.

As per the signed MoU, the airlines from Guyana and Peru will operate regular passenger, cargo, and mail services on agreed routes.

The groundwork also provides extensive traffic rights, including third, fourth, fifth, and sixth freedom rights for various services. It also provides seventh freedom rights for all-cargo operations.

The agreement was signed by the Director General of Peru’s Directorate for Civil Aviation, Paola Mariella Marin Ugarte and the Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), retired Lt. Col Egbert Field.

Both officials highlighted the significance of the initiative in advancing aviation links, enhancing connectivity, and opening new opportunities for tourism and trade during the signing ceremony.

They highlighted that the MoU reflects a shared commitment to strengthening aviation safety standards while enhancing regulatory frameworks and pursuing innovative solutions within the aviation sector.

Officials also said that the initiative will help both the countries in playing a leading role in regional aviation collaboration. It will create new opportunities for economic growth and connectivity across the region.

The MoU was signed virtually in English and Spanish reflecting mutual respect and the spirit of partnership.

The historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance bilateral aviation relations between the Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Peru was officially signed on June 18 2026.