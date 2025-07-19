First Atlantic disturbance nears Caribbean

There is a slight chance of development later this weekend and early next week as the tropical disturbance moves ahead.

According to a recent update from the National Hurricane Center, the first tropical disturbance of the Atlantic Ocean is heading towards the Caribbean

The tropical disturbance currently has less than 40% chances of development and has already started producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. A slight development is possible in this area later this weekend and early next week as the tropical disturbance moves forward.

7/18 8pm EDT: A tropical wave interacting with a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. Slight development is possible late this weekend into early next week as it moves west-northwestward around 10 mph.… pic.twitter.com/TRw85jvxmF — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 18, 2025

It is currently moving west-northwestward with around 10 mph. The NHC further warns that by the middle of next week, environmental conditions are forecasted to become even more unfavorable as the tropical disturbance develops further.

