Caribbean Airlines adds 72 flights, boosts Trinidad-Tobago airbridge by 7,656 seats

The additional flights, operating between July 16 and August 31, will add 7,656 seats to the domestic airbridge, helping meet increased demand during the Tobago Heritage Festival and The Great Race.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has announced a significant expansion to its domestic airbridge schedule. The airline is adding 7,656 extra seats between Trinidad and Tobago to accommodate the surge in travel demand for the July and August peak season.

The airline will operate 72 extra flights between 16 July and 31 August 2026. These additional services will utilise a combination of ATR and Boeing 737 aircraft.

This will complement the core domestic schedule and provide travellers with greater flexibility during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

This new schedule has been carefully planned to support the increased movement of passengers during the vacation period. This schedule will be beneficial for the people who are travelling for two of Tobago’s signature annual events: The Tobago Heritage Festival and The Great Race. Both of these events attract thousands of visitors to the island annually.

Caribbean Airlines Acting CEO Varma Khillawan highlighted that the enhanced schedule and the expansion in the number of flights was necessary to meet regional demand.

“The July and August vacation period is traditionally one of the busiest times for domestic travel, particularly with Tobago hosting several major events that attract visitors from across Trinidad and the wider region” Khillawan said.

The acting CEO Khillawan further stated that the airline’s operational focus and commitment to the local economy is to increase capacity to make travel more convenient. He said that this would also help in supporting Tobago’s tourism industry and the communities and businesses that benefit from these important events.

By introducing these additional flights, the airline aims to provide seamless travel while also supporting cultural preservation and economic activity on the island. The extra flights are currently available for purchase from the airline’s website, mobile app, ticket offices, reservation call centre, and travel agents.

This initiative will specifically help to make travel more comfortable, convenient, and accessible during the busy season of Trinidad and Tobago. The visitors who are visiting to attend the two main events of Tobago will now be able to avail flights at more reasonable prices and without long wait.