Cannabis found in Antigua student’s bag after search prompted by missing knife

A school search requested by a concerned parent over a missing kitchen knife led to the discovery of suspected cannabis, prompting a police investigation into how the substance entered the student’s possession.

A drug substance, Cannabis, has been found in the school bag of the student at a secondary school in Antigua and Barbuda. The student was checked after his father went to school and complained about the missing knife from their kitchen, which he claimed was taken by his son.

Upon his father’s request, a check has been made, leading to the discovery of the suspected drugs from his bag. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Notably, on Friday, a father reported that a kitchen knife is missing from the house, concerned that his 14-year-old son might have taken it to school. He then requested the school officials to search the teenager's school bag.

After carrying out the search, the school officials reportedly discovered a plastic bag from the student’s bag containing a substance suspected to be cannabis. However, the missing kitchen knife was not found.

The matter was then reported to the Criminal Investigations Department before 10 a.m. after which police officials were deployed to the school. The cops seized the suspected cannabis and the student’s school bag to carry out the investigation.

The teenager was later taken to the CID headquarters where he was questioned in the presence of his mother.

The student denied the accusations of knowingly possessing the substance. According to the officials, he left his school bag with someone else while he went to buy sweets, claiming that the person might have placed the plastic bag inside his school bag. He also said that he was totally unaware of the presence of the substance in his bag until the school officials conducted the search.

The police are now trying to obtain verification of the student’s statement while finding the evidence of how the drug came into his possession. They are also trying to find if any other individuals were involved in this case.

The identity of the student and the school involved in the incident has not been disclosed by the authorities. The student’s identity is being protected as he is a minor.

The case has drawn attention as the events unfolded in an unusual manner, from the report of a father over a missing kitchen knife to the discovery of a drug in the student’s bag.