British Airways Cancels Barbados-London Flight After Crew Members Allegedly Became Intoxicated

The Barbados-London flight was cancelled after several cabin crew members were allegedly found unfit for duty following a night of heavy drinking, prompting suspensions and an internal investigation.

A British Airways flight from Barbados to London was cancelled after a cabin crew member was allegedly found intoxicated before departure. The 336-passenger service was called off after reports that a flight attendant became ill following a night out, prompting the airline to suspend four crew members pending an internal investigation.

The entire incident has led to the cancellation of the flight as British Airways suspended four crew members who even started fighting with the passengers when guests started filming.

The crew slurred back, 'We're British Airways crew, what of it?'

The issue started during an overnight stay at a high-end resort where the flight crew was resting. A group of crew members spent the evening drinking heavily at the resort. The party went on late into the night, which goes against the strict professional standards that airlines demand from their staff.

A less known detail about this incident highlights how the situation was discovered. Hotel guests and workers noticed the crew’s loud and unruly behavior. A hotel worker eventually reported them to resort management, who immediately contacted British Airways bosses in London. When the airline checked the details, they realised the crew had violated mandatory safety laws.

Aviation laws are incredibly strict when it comes to alcohol. Flight crew must follow a “Bottle-to-Throttle” rule, which means they cannot drink alcohol within eight hours of starting their shift; they were legally unfit to fly the plane.

British Airways had to cancel the flight immediately because a long-haul plane cannot legally take off without a full, minimum number of qualified cabin crew. Hundreds of passengers heading back to London were left stranded at the airport or had to be placed into hotels.

Because staff behaviour is something airlines can control, British Airways now faces massive financial losses. Under air passenger rights law, the airline must pay the standard passenger’s hotel, food and alternative flights. On top of that, each passenger is entitled to a fixed cash compensation of $520 because it was a long-haul flight.

The airline confirmed that the crew members that were involved were flown back to London as normal passengers to face an internal investigation. They have been suspended and are highly likely to lose their jobs for misconduct. British Airways also stated that passengers safety is its top priority and it will not tolerate bad behavior from its staff.