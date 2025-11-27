Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
BREAKING: Foreign national killed in Tobago, Jamaican considered prime suspect

Officials have been considering a jamaican man to be the prime suspect in the case, for which a search has been launched.

Trinidad and Tobago: A foreign national was brutally murdered on the streets of Castara, Tobago overnight.

While the information has been confirmed, the authorities or the police officials have not yet provided any details related to the incident. However, they have confirmed that a jamaican national is considered as the prime suspect in the case for which a search has been launched.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this developing story.

